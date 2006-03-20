Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
Godfather Sets EA Back by $810 Million

We all know games are expensive to make, but this is beyond ludicrous. EA's latest venture based on Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfat...

Avinash BaliJul 05, 2019 12:43:43 IST

We all know games are expensive to make, but this is beyond ludicrous. EA's latest venture based on Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather, has set the company back by a whopping $810 million USD on Wall Steet (nearly Rs 36,000,000,000). Sure the game screams of high production value (EA has signed on actors like Robert Duvall, James Caan and the late Marlon Brando to reprise their roles) and will be released on nearly every platform imaginable, including the Xbox 360, but the cost of all of that too wasn't more than $20 million. The reason EA had to shell out nearly $800 million more is because they delayed the game missing the holiday season as a result of which their stocks plummeted.Â  I'm sure most of the team working on the game now only own one kidney.

