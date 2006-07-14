Avinash Bali

If the Gods (at Sony) have their way, we may get a God of War trilogy after all. According to Dave Jaffe, the man behind the first God of War, GOW 2 is coming along "very, very nicely".

"I played a bunch of levels last week and it's really, really fun. The art and music is much better than the first game and there is some damn fine level design going on in the new game. And when you are making a game, you never really know if the game will turn out good enough to merit another one in the series. But after last week, I can say I am very confident of our chances to be able to complete the God of War trilogy. You never know, but that's me just putting it out there."

Well Dave, I hope we do see GOW3 since I'm sure the second one is going to be as wicked as the first, if not better. Now if you excuse me, I have to clean my pants.