tech2 News Staff

Nobody likes work email on vacation. And nobody likes people who send emails when you are taking a break. To prevent this unpleasant experience, Google is soon rolling out a where-has-this-been-all-these-years-kind of a feature.

Google has announced in its official blog, that it will soon be rolling out a new feature in its business suite that could warn users when someone they're sending an email to is away or on vacation.

Currently, Gmail allows you to indicate if you are not available in the office using Out of Office (OOO) feature. Now, a new update will ensure those who send you emails also know that you are not around.

When you have an OOO entry on your calendar, a notice of that status will appear in Gmail and Hangouts Chat when people try to contact you, the official blog explains.

This is essentially aimed at alerting people before they send an email or try to contact over Hangouts Chat across G Suite. Users have the option to disable the notification across apps from the calendar settings.

Google says that the feature will be enabled in G Suite automatically and will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

With inputs from ANI.

