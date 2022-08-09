Tuesday, August 09, 2022Back to
Gmail, YouTube, and other Google services disrupted for thousands of users, services recover

A number of Google’s services were down because of a server outage. The outage affected services such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Duo, etc. People took to Twitter to check what was up with the outage and share some hilarious memes.


FP StaffAug 09, 2022 09:42:10 IST

A number of services that Alphabet Inc's Google provides was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google search was not the only service impacted. The outage also affected many other Google products such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Duo, etc. The services appear to be back online now.

Google has a number of redundancies in place, which ensure that Google’s services never go offline, not for a long period of time at least. In this regard, the outage that Google’s servers faced is rare. Whenever users feel that “the internet is down” it is usually some distribution service somewhere that may be acting up. Rarely, do we see Google showing the “500 error.”

People took to Twitter not only to verify whether the outage was in fact a global one, but to also share some hilarious memes. 

Google, meanwhile is yet to release a statement as to why their services were showing the “500 error,” and what made their servers go down.

