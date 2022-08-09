FP Staff

A number of services that Alphabet Inc's Google provides was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google search was not the only service impacted. The outage also affected many other Google products such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Duo, etc. The services appear to be back online now.

Google has a number of redundancies in place, which ensure that Google’s services never go offline, not for a long period of time at least. In this regard, the outage that Google’s servers faced is rare. Whenever users feel that “the internet is down” it is usually some distribution service somewhere that may be acting up. Rarely, do we see Google showing the “500 error.”

Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerSLO) August 9, 2022

People took to Twitter not only to verify whether the outage was in fact a global one, but to also share some hilarious memes.

me using twitter as a search engine to check if google is down pic.twitter.com/GjNRoA3WzW — val♥ (@omlitsari) August 9, 2022

The CEO of Yahoo and Bing finally getting internet traffic after Google is down pic.twitter.com/vuq684HqbL — Austin N (@ArracetiA) August 9, 2022

google stopped working and my instinct was to immediately try to google whether or not google was down... — Zalpo (@Zalpo_) August 9, 2022

All of us coming to twitter to confirm google is down #googledown pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx — cesar (@jebaiting) August 9, 2022

Google, meanwhile is yet to release a statement as to why their services were showing the “500 error,” and what made their servers go down.