Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Gmail rolls out dark mode for iPhone, iPad users: Here is how you can enable it

Some iOS users managed to activate dark mode in Gmail after it was introduced in 2019.


FP TrendingJun 08, 2020 15:27:07 IST

Google has completed rolling out dark mode for Gmail on iPhone and iPad. Users will now be able to switch between dark or light theme after upgrading to iOS 13.

The search-engine giant introduced dark theme support on Android and iOS devices last year in September to enhance the Gmail experience. However, rolling out of the feature has been patchy on iOS until now.

Gmail rolls out dark mode for iPhone, iPad users: Here is how you can enable it

Gmail logo.

Some iOS users managed to activate dark mode in the app after it was introduced in 2019, but the feature would disappear on the next restart. On the other hand, many users have not been able to enable it at all.

Following the update, new messages on the app appear in white text. The message body preview is gray. All read emails are seen in fainter colour. Besides, labels and other colours have been appropriately changed to be less bright and more muted, reported 9To5 Google.

To enable the dark theme on iPhone and iPad, users will first have to update the Gmail. After that, they will have to go to Settings and Tap Theme option. Those who don’t see the Theme try force-quitting and then re-launching the app. Then, select Light, Dark, or System default.

Those devices which are running on iOS 11 or iOS 12 will see a dark theme toggle, instead of a Theme submenu in the Settings.

Google last month announced that it was going to introduce a new “quick settings” menu in Gmail to allow users to browse, discover and use different themes to customise their mailing experience.

This update will let users see different interfaces, inbox types, and display options alongside their real inbox when they click on the Settings option. The new feature, basically, provides a shortcut to features that already exist in the full Gmail settings menu.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google faces lawsuit for allegedly collecting user information without their consent even when browsing in private mode

Jun 03, 2020
Google faces lawsuit for allegedly collecting user information without their consent even when browsing in private mode
Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Google Maps

Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Jun 01, 2020
Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice

Google

Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice

May 27, 2020
How to use Google's AR tool Sodar to maintain social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Social Distancing

How to use Google's AR tool Sodar to maintain social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

May 29, 2020
Google Maps rolls out new feature on Android to make it easier to share location without an address

Google Maps

Google Maps rolls out new feature on Android to make it easier to share location without an address

May 30, 2020
Google faces antitrust case in India to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in country

NewsTracker

Google faces antitrust case in India to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in country

May 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020