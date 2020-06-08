FP Trending

Google has completed rolling out dark mode for Gmail on iPhone and iPad. Users will now be able to switch between dark or light theme after upgrading to iOS 13.

The search-engine giant introduced dark theme support on Android and iOS devices last year in September to enhance the Gmail experience. However, rolling out of the feature has been patchy on iOS until now.

Some iOS users managed to activate dark mode in the app after it was introduced in 2019, but the feature would disappear on the next restart. On the other hand, many users have not been able to enable it at all.

Following the update, new messages on the app appear in white text. The message body preview is gray. All read emails are seen in fainter colour. Besides, labels and other colours have been appropriately changed to be less bright and more muted, reported 9To5 Google.

To enable the dark theme on iPhone and iPad, users will first have to update the Gmail. After that, they will have to go to Settings and Tap Theme option. Those who don’t see the Theme try force-quitting and then re-launching the app. Then, select Light, Dark, or System default.

Those devices which are running on iOS 11 or iOS 12 will see a dark theme toggle, instead of a Theme submenu in the Settings.

Google last month announced that it was going to introduce a new “quick settings” menu in Gmail to allow users to browse, discover and use different themes to customise their mailing experience.

This update will let users see different interfaces, inbox types, and display options alongside their real inbox when they click on the Settings option. The new feature, basically, provides a shortcut to features that already exist in the full Gmail settings menu.