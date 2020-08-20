Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
Gmail, Google Drive down for many users worldwide, trouble uploading files

The Google apps status page has also confirmed receiving reports of issues with Gmail and Google Drive.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 13:10:33 IST

Many users worldwide have been reporting issues while using G Suite services, but especially Gmail and Google Drive. Users reported trouble in uploading files.

Users have been filing reports since 11 am IST today (20 August).

Gmail, Google Drive are down.

The Google apps status page has also confirmed receiving reports of issues with Gmail and Google Drive. Gmail has acknowledged 'service disruption' and says that it is investigating the reports. Google also says that by 1.30 pm IST, it will share further details about the issue.

A look at Twitter and DownDetector, on the other hand, shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so.

At the time of writing the story, we were able to send and receive emails via the Gmail app, however, uploading a file leads to an error message.

In some cases, files do not even begin to load.

