Many users worldwide have been reporting issues while using G Suite services, but especially Gmail and Google Drive. Users reported trouble in uploading files.

Users have been filing reports since 11 am IST today (20 August).

The Google apps status page has also confirmed receiving reports of issues with Gmail and Google Drive. Gmail has acknowledged 'service disruption' and says that it is investigating the reports. Google also says that by 1.30 pm IST, it will share further details about the issue.

A look at Twitter and DownDetector, on the other hand, shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so.

Never imagined I’ll see the day where Google servers go down.

2020 is really making history #Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/iIPw6LC2tU — Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) August 20, 2020

Gmail server has down.....I m not getting to send mail..... — Krishna Raj (@Krishna71752818) August 20, 2020

At the time of writing the story, we were able to send and receive emails via the Gmail app, however, uploading a file leads to an error message.