Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Gmail for web gets new features including the ability to let you download emails

There's no word yet on when Google plans on bringing these features to the Gmail mobile apps.

tech2 News Staff Jan 24, 2019 14:59:44 IST

Following a big redesign last year, Gmail for web is now getting a few nifty features which includes a much needed undo/redo button.

A Google blog post states that over the next few days, G Suite Gmail accounts will see the addition of undo and redo buttons in the compose window, along with a button to strike text through. Now software buttons aren't as convenient as dedicated keyboard shortcuts but this is definitely a useful addition for those who aren't very adept with a keyboard.

The floating formatting options bar will now carry new shortcuts of Undo/Redo and Strikethrough. Image: Google

The floating formatting options bar will now carry new shortcuts of Undo/Redo and Strikethrough. Image: Google

The strikethrough feature, on the other hand, could be quite useful for those who find the need to use it often as there isn't really a keyboard shortcut for that.

The other major addition is the ability to download emails as .EML files. The advantage here is that emails downloaded as .EML files can be opened in most email clients with their formatting and attachments intact, and can even be sent as attachments to other emails.

A “Download message” option will now be available on the web in the overflow menu. Image: Google

A “Download message” option will now be available on the web in the overflow menu. Image: Google

Sadly though, these new features will be available only for G Suite users for the time being. Non-G Suite accounts will likely see the new functionality soon, too. However, there's no word on when or if these changes will trickle down to the Gmail mobile app.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Google

Google to transition G Suite users from Hangouts to Chat and Meet by October 2019

Jan 23, 2019

Google Maps

Google Maps will now show speed limits, speed cameras to both Android and iOS users

Jan 20, 2019

Google India

Amul files legal notice against Google India over fake paid ad campaign

Jan 17, 2019

Chromecast Audio

Google discontinues Chromecast Audio, will focus on smart speakers instead

Jan 12, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's Moments app to shutdown on 25 February due to lack of users: Report

Jan 25, 2019

Google

Google, Facebook spent $21.2 million on lobbying the US government in 2018

Jan 23, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019