tech2 News Staff

Gmail has become the latest popular online platform to be hit by an outage affecting users across India. Using the free email service proved to be tricky for many users in the country on Tuesday afternoon, with many of them unable to send or receive emails, or even use other associated services as usual.

As per Down Detector, 73 percent users reported an issue with Gmail and related services between 1:27 pm and 2:42 pm on 12 October, with 14 percent users confirming they faced login issues and 13 percent users confirming they faced server connection issues. Some users confirmed they couldn't use related services such as Google Meet during this period, and it appears that users in some other countries were affected by this outage as well.

@gmail is server down ? Unable to upload documents. — Munish Dobhal (@munish_dobhal) October 12, 2021

Users took to Twitter to check with other Gmail customers on the issues they faced, and some received replies from Gmail’s official handle on the platform, which reiterated that there was no outage, as per Google’s Workspace Status dashboard.

Hi Harshit. The Google Workspace Status dashboard (https://t.co/hWKKeG70F3) doesn't show any outages. Could you tell us more about what seems to be happening with your Gmail address? We'd be happy to help. — Gmail (@gmail) October 12, 2021

However, there is no official statement from Google on the reason behind the brief outage in some parts of the country yet.

A similar outage was reported in June earlier this year, while Google – and its associated services – were down for millions across the globe at the end of 2020.

This outage follows Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp being down for users worldwide earlier this month.