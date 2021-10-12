Tuesday, October 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Gmail and related services down for several users in India, Gmail responds to outage queries on Twitter

While many users were unable to send or receive emails using the free service on Tuesday afternoon, Gmail maintained Google’s Workspace Status dashboard showed no outages.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2021 18:01:41 IST

Gmail has become the latest popular online platform to be hit by an outage affecting users across India. Using the free email service proved to be tricky for many users in the country on Tuesday afternoon, with many of them unable to send or receive emails, or even use other associated services as usual.

As per Down Detector, 73 percent users reported an issue with Gmail and related services between 1:27 pm and 2:42 pm on 12 October, with 14 percent users confirming they faced login issues and 13 percent users confirming they faced server connection issues. Some users confirmed they couldn't use related services such as Google Meet during this period, and it appears that users in some other countries were affected by this outage as well.

Users took to Twitter to check with other Gmail customers on the issues they faced, and some received replies from Gmail’s official handle on the platform, which reiterated that there was no outage, as per Google’s Workspace Status dashboard.

However, there is no official statement from Google on the reason behind the brief outage in some parts of the country yet.

A similar outage was reported in June earlier this year, while Google – and its associated services – were down for millions across the globe at the end of 2020.

This outage follows Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp being down for users worldwide earlier this month.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram outage: Mark Zuckerberg issues apology

Oct 05, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram outage: Mark Zuckerberg issues apology
WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down globally; netizens vent ire on Twitter

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down globally; netizens vent ire on Twitter

Oct 04, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram partially reconnect after suffering worldwide outage for more than six hours

NewsTracker

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram partially reconnect after suffering worldwide outage for more than six hours

Oct 05, 2021
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp ride high on popularity wave despite outages and whistleblowing claims, finds survey

NewsTracker

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp ride high on popularity wave despite outages and whistleblowing claims, finds survey

Oct 09, 2021
Explained: Why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a major outage on 4 October

Facebook

Explained: Why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a major outage on 4 October

Oct 06, 2021
Facebook issues ‘sincere apology’ after experiencing second outage in a week

NewsTracker

Facebook issues ‘sincere apology’ after experiencing second outage in a week

Oct 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021