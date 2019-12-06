Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

GM, LG Chem to build $2.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio

By Paul Lienert WARREN, Michigan (Reuters) - General Motors Co and South Korea's LG Chem said on Thursday they will invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint venture plant in Ohio, creating one of the world's largest battery facilities. The plant, to be built near GM's closed assembly plant in Lordstown in northeast Ohio, will employ more than 1,100 people, the companies said. Construction is to begin in mid-2020 and the plant will have an annual capacity of more than 30 gigawatt hours with the flexibility to expand


ReutersDec 06, 2019 01:16:44 IST

GM, LG Chem to build .3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio

By Paul Lienert

WARREN, Michigan (Reuters) - General Motors Co and South Korea's LG Chem <051910.KS> said on Thursday they will invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint venture plant in Ohio, creating one of the world's largest battery facilities.

The plant, to be built near GM's closed assembly plant in Lordstown in northeast Ohio, will employ more than 1,100 people, the companies said. Construction is to begin in mid-2020 and the plant will have an annual capacity of more than 30 gigawatt hours with the flexibility to expand.

At a media briefing, GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said the 50-50 joint venture with LG Chem is aimed at "dramatically enhancing electric vehicle affordability and profitability."

Barra said the Ohio battery plant will accelerate the automaker's initiative to introduce 20 new electric vehicles globally by 2023.

"General Motors believes in the science of global warming and believes in an all-electric future," she said.

Barra said the battery cells will be used in a GM electric pickup which will start production in fall 2021 at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which eventually will "have more than one product."

In October, Reuters reported the Detroit-Hamtramck plant is expected to build at least four different electric vehicles, including an SUV for Cadillac and a pickup for GMC.

The Ohio battery cell plant will boost LG Chem's global battery capacity to 100 gigawatt-hours by the end of 2020, LG Chem CEO Hak-Cheol Shin said at the briefing. Each company will invest about $916 million, with the rest coming from debt capital raised by joint venture, a GM spokeswoman said.

Electric vehicle industry suppliers were cheered by the news, especially GM's talk of an EV truck as pickups and SUVs are the heart of the U.S. market.

"We’ve been trying to make it clear to everyone that the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain will grow when more (automakers) make more EV trucks here in the country,” said Keith Phillips, CEO of Piedmont Lithium Ltd, which is developing a lithium mine near Charlotte, North Carolina. Lithium is a key material in EV batteries.

Sources familiar with the plan said workers at the GM-LG Chem plant were expected to be represented by the United Auto Workers union and earn $15 to $17 an hour. If so, it would be the first unionized battery factory in the United States. Tesla's Nevada battery factory and LG Chem's battery plant in Michigan do not have unions.

Barra said the plant's workers would decide whether a union represents them, and said pay would be competitive with other parts plants.

The average pay for a UAW worker at GM is about $31 an hour.

Barra said Ohio is providing financial incentives for the plant, but declined to provide details.

Ohio became a political lightning rod last year after GM announced plans to close the Lordstown car manufacturing plant. The closure was one issue during a lengthy strike by GM workers, and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the move.

(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang in Seoul, David Shepardson in Washington and Ben Klayman in Detroit, Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com