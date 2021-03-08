FP Trending

The global smartwatch shipment saw a meagre 1.5 percent increase in 2020, when compared to the same time period the previous year, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report also reveals that Apple has managed to hold on to its top spot for the time period of October to December in the year 2020, in terms of shipments. Apple Watch shipments amounted to 40 percent of the total increase alone. In doing so, Apple also increased its market share by 6 percent.

Apple’s Watch Series 6 (review) and Watch SE gave solid responses, with 12.9 million units being shipped last year.

Samsung came in second place with a 10 percent market share. Its Galaxy 3 Watch helped the company bounce back square and fair.

Samsung was closely followed in the smartwatch shipment sector by Huawei at 8 percent, Fitbit at 7 percent and the BBK group at 6 percent market share. These companies were the top five smartwatch brands in the fourth quarter of 2020. The stats also showed that the shipments noticed a slight decrease on a year-on-year basis due to a fresh wave of COVID-19 experience during the Q4 of 2020.

Apart from Huawei, other Chinese firms like Honor, Amazfit and Xiaomi also reported double-digit growth in this period.

“Price band dynamics during Q4 2020 indicate ASPs [average selling prices] are on the rise,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim. She added that the ASPs are likely to continue to rise in the upcoming two to three years with the flagship models of Apple, Samsung and Huawei leading the market. Soon, other brands focusing on budget products like OPPO and Realme are going to enter the market, thereby lowering the overall price range but also making the competition more intense.