Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 30 CEOs of leading companies with a view to finalise the second phase of the FAME India scheme, a top Niti Aayog official said.

Besides, Modi will also deliberate on steps to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility.

While addressing a curtain-raiser press conference of the first Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE' beginning 7 September, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "the Prime Minister will listen to views of CEOs of leading companies and then take a final decision (on FAME 2)".

In April, the government had extended the phase 1 of the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India) scheme by six months till September-end or till its second phase is approved.

The first phase of the scheme was initially proposed for two years till 31 March, 2017 but was extended twice for six months up to March 31, 2018.

Kant said that India, which is at the crux of a mobility disruption, will unveil a 'One Nation-One Card policy' for public transport that will entail connectivity between various modes of transport in the next three months.

The Niti Aayog CEO also said that the master plans of all cities must have cycling lanes. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit.

The two-day summit (September 7-8), being organised by Niti Aayog, will be attended by union ministers, including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the FAME India scheme in 2015. The ongoing pilot phase of the scheme was earlier extended till September this year or until its second phase is approved.