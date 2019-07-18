Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Global drone market estimated to reach $14 billion over next decade - study

By Bryan Pietsch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The worldwide non-military drone market, dominated by manufacturers in China, will triple in size to $14.3 billion in sales over the next decade, a study said on Wednesday, even as U.S. officials warn of national security risks.

ReutersJul 18, 2019 02:06:17 IST

Global drone market estimated to reach billion over next decade - study

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The worldwide non-military drone market, dominated by manufacturers in China, will triple in size to $14.3 billion in sales over the next decade, a study said on Wednesday, even as U.S. officials warn of national security risks.

The market, estimated at $4.9 billion this year, will benefit from a gradual opening of U.S. airspace by the Federal Aviation Administration and increased use by commercial industries, according to the study by aerospace analysis company Teal Group.

The report comes amid increased security concerns from the United States and private U.S. companies that Beijing could access sensitive data and footage collected by Chinese-made drones.

Chinese manufacturers supply three-quarters of the world commercial and consumer markets by unit, said Phil Finnegan, a Teal Group analyst who authored the study.

In May the Department of Homeland Security warned U.S. firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones, according to a notice reviewed by Reuters.

Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, which is at the centre of the criticism, was not immediately available for comment but said in a letter to a Senate subcommittee last month that security concerns about its products are "simply wrong" and that DJI customers have "full control of their data."

The leading market segment for drones, the study said, is industrial inspection, which includes industries such as construction, energy and mining. They use drones to survey sites and transmission lines, among other things. Use in agriculture, for spraying crops and analysing fields, ranks second, it said.

The U.S. Army in 2017 stopped its usage of DJI drones. The Senate version of the National Defence Authorization Act includes a provision to block the Defence Department from using Chinese drones.

Cape, a California-based company that sells drone software to various law enforcement agencies, said on Wednesday that it will "cease all integration" with DJI and other Chinese drone makers.

(Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question
U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Jul 03, 2019
U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Newstracker

U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Newstracker

Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Jul 03, 2019
Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Newstracker

Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Jul 03, 2019
Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Newstracker

Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019