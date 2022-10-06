Thursday, October 06, 2022Back to
Gigabyte launches the Gigabyte G5 series of gaming laptops in India, starting at Rs 68,890

Gigabyte's G5 series consists of the GIGABYTE G5 KD, the G5 MD, and the G5 GD models, which come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and Intel's 11th Gen i5 H-series processors.


FP StaffOct 06, 2022 19:37:14 IST

Taiwanese computer company Gigabyte has finally launched its new gaming laptop, the G5 series in India. The series consists of the Gigabyte G5 KD, the G5 MD, and the G5 GD models, which come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. 

The Gigabyte G5 consists of the G5 KD with the RTX 3060, the G5 MD with the RTX 3050 Ti and the G5 GD with the RTX 3050. | Image Credit: Gigabyte

The Gigabyte G5 series comes equipped with the Intel 11th Gen i5 H series processor, up to 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics processors.

“India has witnessed a meteoric rise in mobile and PC gaming over the last decade. The overall interest in the gaming segment is at an all-time high making it a perfect opportunity for us to take our first steps in the market,”, said Sunil Grewal, Director of Gigabyte Technology India Pvt Ltd.

Gigabyte G5 Series: Specs and features
The laptops are equipped with a 15.6-inch thin bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD with a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience.

All the G5 gaming series laptops come equipped with the 11th Gen Intel i5 H series processor and 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM. The Gigabyte G5 KD is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, whereas the G5 MD is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The entry-level G5 GD is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. 

The G5 gaming laptops come with two M.2 slots and one 2.5-inch swappable bay. The 3 slots can be populated with to 6TB of storage space. It also gets one high-speed PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD slot.

The G5 laptops also get Gigabyte’s exclusive WINDFORCE cooling technology, which helps them achieve 100% CPU and GPU outputs even under heavy gaming or multi-tasking large apps, and other sustained loads, all the while keeping the laptops fairly cool thanks to a cooling efficiency of up to 150W. 

As for the ports, the laptops have one USB 2.0 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, an HDMI port, and a built-in SD card reader. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The G5 series supports DTS:X Ultra Audio technology for a 3D surround sound effect and a two-way AI Noise Cancelation for interruption-free video calls. Additionally, the G5 laptops come with a Gaming Centre with gaming optimizations, an all-zone backlit keyboard too, and Windows 11 Home.

Gigabyte G5 Series: Pricing and availability
The Gigabyte G5 GD is priced at Rs 68,990, whereas the Gigabyte G5 MD retails at Rs 71,990. The top-tier Gigabyte G5 KD comes with a price tag of Rs 83,990. All the laptops are available via Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, potential customers get Microsoft Office 365 Personal version for free for 1 year and a Steam gift card worth Rs 3,000 until October 31.

