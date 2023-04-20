Thursday, April 20, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Gigabyte launches new gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs

Gigabyte has expanded its Aorus, G5 and Aero series in India, which is now powered by the Intel 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs. The newly launched laptops start at Rs 90,999 and go all the way up to Rs 1,79,599.


Mehul Reuben DasApr 20, 2023 16:23:20 IST

Gigabyte has added new laptop models to its Aorus, Aero, and G5 gaming hardware portfolios. These high-end laptops have Intel 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs and the newest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The Aorus 17 BSF, Aorus 15 BKF, Aorus 15 9SF, Aorus 15 9KF, Aorus 15 9MF, Aero 14 OLED BMF, Aero 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF are among the new models. 

Gigabyte launches new gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs

Gigabyte’s Windforce cooling technology is used in all of the laptops, ensuring effective and silent cooling while also making the laptops more small and portable for on-the-go operations. These laptops will be available in India beginning in May on prominent online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

Sunil Grewal, Director of Gigabyte, stated, “As a brand, Gigabyte has long recognised the enormous potential of the gaming market in India.” The quick acceptance of popular esports titles in the nation, as well as the estimated number of more than 100 million social media content makers this year, have supported this idea.” 

“Gigabyte is committed to providing the right tools to fuel the growth and success of creators, gamers, and streamers in the country,” Grewal added. The latest laptops from Gigabyte cater to all their needs by providing peak performance in a compact package, enabling them to excel in their craft.”

Gigabyte Aorus series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing
The Aorus 17 and Aorus 15 are portable gaming laptops featuring up to Intel Core 13th-generation i7 H series CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W. Both devices claim to be able to handle high workloads. The Aorus portfolio also includes 17.3- and 15.6-inch panels with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

The Aorus series starts at Rs 1,11,999 for the base Aorus 15 9MF, which will feature a previous-gen Intel i5 12500H, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050, and goes all the way up to Rs 1,79,599 for the Aorus 17 BSF which features the latest gen Intel i7 13700H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an RTX 4070

Gigabyte Aero series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing
The Aero 14 OLED weighs 1.49 kg and is powered with up to 13th generation Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. Nvidia Studio certification ensures that the laptops have been improved for stability and performance. 

It supports commonly used creative software. The Aero 14 OLED’s display is factory-calibrated with X-Rite 2.0 and verified by Pantone for exact colours right out of the box. Delta E is the average colour deviation. 

For increased productivity, the laptop has a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Aero series has two variants. The Aero 14 OLED 9MF or the base variant starts at Rs 1,51,999 and comes with a previous-gen Intel i5 12500H, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050. The top tier variant Aero 14 OLED BMF, features the latest gen Intel i7 13700H, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050, and will start at Rs 1,69,999.

Gigabyte G5 series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing
The G5 series laptops are powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU from the 12th generation, together with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. These laptops also include a 144Hz high refresh rate display, which is ideal for mid-range gaming. The new G5 Range is designed to be 22% smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and it promises a lot of performance in a little box.

The G5 series has three variants. The G5 MF or the base variant starts at Rs 90,999 and comes with a previous-gen Intel i5 12450H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an RTX 4050. The top tier variant G5 KF, features the latest gen Intel i5 12500H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an RTX 4060, and will start at Rs 1,07,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Gigabyte Launches 785G Series Motherboards

Aug 24, 2009
Gigabyte Launches 785G Series Motherboards
Gigabyte Introduces Mobo Based on 780G Chipset

Gigabyte Introduces Mobo Based on 780G Chipset

Apr 30, 2008
Winners Announced for the GO OC India 2010

Winners Announced for the GO OC India 2010

May 20, 2010
Gigabyte Introduces Powersaving G31 Motherboards

Gigabyte Introduces Powersaving G31 Motherboards

May 12, 2008
Gigabyte Unveils DES Motherboards

Gigabyte Unveils DES Motherboards

Mar 14, 2008
Gigabyte Launches P45 Range Of Mobos

Gigabyte Launches P45 Range Of Mobos

May 27, 2008

science

Resurrected By Tech: Scientists are turning dead birds into drones to be used against the cartel

Resurrected By Tech: Scientists are turning dead birds into drones to be used against the cartel

Apr 18, 2023
Super Rare Phenomenon: Rare hybrid solar eclipse to take place on Thursday, here are all the details

Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Super Rare Phenomenon: Rare hybrid solar eclipse to take place on Thursday, here are all the details

Apr 17, 2023
Edible Charge: Scientists create edible battery made of almonds for ingestible medical devices

Edible Batteries

Edible Charge: Scientists create edible battery made of almonds for ingestible medical devices

Apr 17, 2023
China’s ‘artificial sun’ takes major step towards safe, clean and limitless nuclear fusion energy source

China’s ‘artificial sun’ takes major step towards safe, clean and limitless nuclear fusion energy source

Apr 14, 2023