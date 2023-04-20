Mehul Reuben Das

Gigabyte has added new laptop models to its Aorus, Aero, and G5 gaming hardware portfolios. These high-end laptops have Intel 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs and the newest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The Aorus 17 BSF, Aorus 15 BKF, Aorus 15 9SF, Aorus 15 9KF, Aorus 15 9MF, Aero 14 OLED BMF, Aero 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF are among the new models.

Gigabyte’s Windforce cooling technology is used in all of the laptops, ensuring effective and silent cooling while also making the laptops more small and portable for on-the-go operations. These laptops will be available in India beginning in May on prominent online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

Sunil Grewal, Director of Gigabyte, stated, “As a brand, Gigabyte has long recognised the enormous potential of the gaming market in India.” The quick acceptance of popular esports titles in the nation, as well as the estimated number of more than 100 million social media content makers this year, have supported this idea.”

“Gigabyte is committed to providing the right tools to fuel the growth and success of creators, gamers, and streamers in the country,” Grewal added. The latest laptops from Gigabyte cater to all their needs by providing peak performance in a compact package, enabling them to excel in their craft.”

Gigabyte Aorus series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing

The Aorus 17 and Aorus 15 are portable gaming laptops featuring up to Intel Core 13th-generation i7 H series CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W. Both devices claim to be able to handle high workloads. The Aorus portfolio also includes 17.3- and 15.6-inch panels with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

The Aorus series starts at Rs 1,11,999 for the base Aorus 15 9MF, which will feature a previous-gen Intel i5 12500H, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050, and goes all the way up to Rs 1,79,599 for the Aorus 17 BSF which features the latest gen Intel i7 13700H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an RTX 4070

Gigabyte Aero series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing

The Aero 14 OLED weighs 1.49 kg and is powered with up to 13th generation Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. Nvidia Studio certification ensures that the laptops have been improved for stability and performance.

It supports commonly used creative software. The Aero 14 OLED’s display is factory-calibrated with X-Rite 2.0 and verified by Pantone for exact colours right out of the box. Delta E is the average colour deviation.

For increased productivity, the laptop has a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Aero series has two variants. The Aero 14 OLED 9MF or the base variant starts at Rs 1,51,999 and comes with a previous-gen Intel i5 12500H, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050. The top tier variant Aero 14 OLED BMF, features the latest gen Intel i7 13700H, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an RTX 4050, and will start at Rs 1,69,999.

Gigabyte G5 series laptops: Key Specs and Pricing

The G5 series laptops are powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU from the 12th generation, together with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs. These laptops also include a 144Hz high refresh rate display, which is ideal for mid-range gaming. The new G5 Range is designed to be 22% smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and it promises a lot of performance in a little box.

The G5 series has three variants. The G5 MF or the base variant starts at Rs 90,999 and comes with a previous-gen Intel i5 12450H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an RTX 4050. The top tier variant G5 KF, features the latest gen Intel i5 12500H, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an RTX 4060, and will start at Rs 1,07,999.