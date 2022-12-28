Wednesday, December 28, 2022Back to
Gigabyte launched the refreshed G5 Gaming Series of laptops in India, with the 12th Gen Intel CPU

Gigabyte has announced a new range of gaming laptops in India that features the 12th Gen Intel CPU. Starting at Rs 77,887, the highest tier of the new G5 series comes with Intel Core i5-12500H processor and the NVIDIA RTX 3060 laptop GPU.


FP StaffDec 28, 2022 10:36:34 IST

Taiwanese computer company GIGABYTE on Tuesday launched the new G5 series gaming laptops equipped with Intel 12th Gen CPU in India.

Starting at Rs 77,887, the laptops will be available in online and offline retail stores across the country.

“The new GIGABYTE G5 completes our range of 12th Gen laptop family. Our newest entrant is a cost-effective solution for new gamers and aspiring streamers. The laptop’s thin and light build makes it perfect for students and professionals alike,” Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.

The laptops will be offered in three models: G5 KE, G5 ME, and G5 GE.

The GIGABYTE G5 series has a 12th-generation Intel® i5-12500H CPU with 12 cores, 16 threads, and 4.5GHz. The laptop has 16 GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory and an RTX 30 series GPU. GIGABYTE added MUX switch technology to the G5 KE laptop for greater frame rates and better gaming performance. Users can skip the built-in graphics and connect the screen to the discrete GPU with just one click. The G5 KE will have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 ME will have the RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GE will have the RTX 3050.

GIGABYTE’s new thin and light offering is designed to serve as the perfect on-the-go device and is more than capable to handle both gaming and productivity workloads without sacrificing its portability, said the company.

The laptops come equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD 1920×1080 LCD display and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience.

Moreover, the company says, with an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin bezels, the G5 provides an immersive experience for both gameplay and entertainment.

The laptops weigh under 1.9 kg, which makes it easily portable.

The company’s own WINDFORCE cooling technology helps the G5 Series to be consistent in their performance during high-load gaming sessions or multimedia processing.

With highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner, according to the company.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


