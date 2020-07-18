Saturday, July 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ghost of Tsushima launched on PlayStation: How players can acquire special samurai moves, switch stances

Despite its huge game world, incredible visuals and smooth action, the Ghost of Tsushima download size is not too big. It is just a little over 35GB


FP TrendingJul 18, 2020 16:16:25 IST

One of the most-awaited video games of the year The Ghost of Tsushima has been launched on PlayStation. The game is exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The announcement of the launch was made by developer Sucker Punch Productions on Twitter.

According to a report by Express.co.uk, customers who pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima can already download and install the game on their console. Despite its huge game world, incredible visuals and smooth action, the Ghost of Tsushima download size is not too big. It is just a little over 35GB.

The game is set against the drop of Mongolian invasion of Tsushima and sees players control a conflicted samurai warrior named Jin. The character is the one who has to drive back and disrupt the Mongol forces by any means necessary.

The Washington Post reports that by defeating Mongol leaders, Jin can increase the number of his sword poses - Sun, Wind, Water and Moon - which are all useful in particular situations. To switch between stances, players need to hold down the right trigger and press one of the face buttons on the controller.

The report also says that by defeating enemies, the character of Jin is able to build up resolve which can help him heal or perform special moves that can be acquired by tackling the game’s mythic tales.

The Ghost of Tsushima also sees a number of yellow birds, which help guide players to undiscovered secrets on the island. These may also include Hot Springs that help boost health, Bamboo Strikes which will lead to a mini-game. The mini-game will increase resolve and Fox Dens, which will help players earn powerful charms, reported Kotaku.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima trailer released ahead of its official launch on 17 July

Jul 14, 2020
Ghost of Tsushima trailer released ahead of its official launch on 17 July
Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream premieres 29 July; beta program to kick off starting 7 August

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream premieres 29 July; beta program to kick off starting 7 August

Jul 16, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020