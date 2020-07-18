FP Trending

One of the most-awaited video games of the year The Ghost of Tsushima has been launched on PlayStation. The game is exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The announcement of the launch was made by developer Sucker Punch Productions on Twitter.

#GhostOfTsushima is now available WORLDWIDE! 🍂 Read about the road to launch in a new post from @brian_fleming: https://t.co/7ntoU0Vz9z pic.twitter.com/vrk4vyiKar — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) July 17, 2020

According to a report by Express.co.uk, customers who pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima can already download and install the game on their console. Despite its huge game world, incredible visuals and smooth action, the Ghost of Tsushima download size is not too big. It is just a little over 35GB.

The game is set against the drop of Mongolian invasion of Tsushima and sees players control a conflicted samurai warrior named Jin. The character is the one who has to drive back and disrupt the Mongol forces by any means necessary.

The Washington Post reports that by defeating Mongol leaders, Jin can increase the number of his sword poses - Sun, Wind, Water and Moon - which are all useful in particular situations. To switch between stances, players need to hold down the right trigger and press one of the face buttons on the controller.

The report also says that by defeating enemies, the character of Jin is able to build up resolve which can help him heal or perform special moves that can be acquired by tackling the game’s mythic tales.

The Ghost of Tsushima also sees a number of yellow birds, which help guide players to undiscovered secrets on the island. These may also include Hot Springs that help boost health, Bamboo Strikes which will lead to a mini-game. The mini-game will increase resolve and Fox Dens, which will help players earn powerful charms, reported Kotaku.