tech2 News Staff

Both you and I know that when we were ringing in the year 2018, fitness goals were high up in our new year resolution list. But now it's been a year, and we are now even farther to our fitness goals, and we are telling ourselves, 2019 is our year to get rid of that beer belly! While some of us will find the motivation and achieve goals, the rest of us need to be pushed, and by golly! thank Google because they are here to help.

Google has announced a new initiative for new and existing Google Fit users. Just in time for the New Years, Google is going to offer monthly fitness challenges on the Google Fit app.

If you want to be a part of this challenge, you can head to the app and sign up for a 30-day challenge, which will begin on 1 January 2019. Throughout the 30 days, besides the daily challenges, you will see the app offering different words of encouragement to push you to complete these challenges.

As always, the whole thing will revolve around gathering heart points. Exercise at a higher pace garners more points. A moderate activity nets a point per minute, while something more intense earns two. For example, a simple walk earns a single point, while running doubles that.

"Hit 150 Heart Points per week to meet the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO)’s physical activity recommendations shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve sleep and increase overall mental well-being," Google writes in the blog.

To spread awareness about the challenge, Google says that it has partnered with 36 YouTube and Instagram influencers from nine countries around the world. Of course, you can flaunt this on social media. You can follow #GetFitWithGoogle on Instagram and YouTube to see how others are tackling the challenge, or share your own progress.