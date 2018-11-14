Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 14 November, 2018 10:24 IST

Germany sets aside € 1 bn to support electric vehicle battery cell production

Germany aims to have 30 percent of battery cell production coming from itself and Europe by 2030.

The German government has set aside around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to support battery cell production, and it aims to have 30 percent of such production coming from Germany and Europe by 2030, the economy minister said.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, wants to reduce the dependence of its carmakers on Asian electric vehicle (EV) battery suppliers and protect jobs at home that may be at risk from the shift away from combustion engines.

Its car battery push, however, could be coming too late. Asian market leaders are ramping up output and some experts say there is a risk of a glut that could hinder the establishment of large-scale battery cell production by European newcomers.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on 13 November that Germany wanted to lay the groundwork in the months ahead for large-scale battery production in Europe and expected such production to start in Germany from 2021.

“Production should start as quickly as possible,” he said.

He said Germany wanted to work with other European countries and added that it was already in contact with France, Poland and Austria on the issue and is holding detailed discussions with certain companies.

He said there were interested parties for several consortiums on battery cell production and added that around 500 million euros could be necessary per consortium to start production.

Altmaier said that the sites for battery cell output would be decided on with the consortiums and that there would be more than one. The first production lines could be available from 2021 and each consortium is likely to provide 1,000 to 2,000 jobs at first, he said.

Altmaier said he expected the first concrete investment decisions at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the battery market could be worth 250 billion euros annually by 2025.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Electric cars

Volkswagen to sell electric cars for under €20,000 to rival Tesla's dominance

Nov 09, 2018

5G

Germany to consider excluding China for its 5G framework, worried about security

Nov 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Letter shows fearful Albert Einstein long before Nazis' rise: 'Here are brewing economically and politically dark times...'

Nov 09, 2018

NewsTracker

UN chief Antonio Guterres plans to appoint Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen as new envoy to Syria

Oct 31, 2018

Newstracker

US lawmakers to introduce legislation urging action over China's crackdown on minority Muslims in Xinjiang region

Nov 14, 2018

KickingAround

German Cup: Bayern Munich survive scare against fourth-tier part-timers Roedinghausen; Ulm stun Eintracht Frankfurt

Oct 31, 2018

science

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on schedule for liftoff today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018