Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

German carmakers, unions urge more government help for electric shift

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's automakers and unions urged the government on Thursday to do more to support the industry's shift to electric cars, which provide less assembly work than combustion engine vehicles. State-backed employment schemes should support retraining and short-term working hours should be exempted from social insurance contributions, according a proposal published by German Employers' Association Gesamtmetall


ReutersJan 17, 2020 00:15:51 IST

German carmakers, unions urge more government help for electric shift

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's automakers and unions urged the government on Thursday to do more to support the industry's shift to electric cars, which provide less assembly work than combustion engine vehicles.

State-backed employment schemes should support retraining and short-term working hours should be exempted from social insurance contributions, according a proposal published by German Employers' Association Gesamtmetall.

An umbrella fund should also be set up to help companies with the cost of the overhaul. Stakeholders would pay into the fund, the proposal said, without giving details.

The plan was discussed at a summit attended by German union IG Metall and car industry bosses in Berlin on Wednesday.

"Even if there is no economic recession or crisis, a coordinated approach between social partners and the state is required to strengthen Germany as an industrial location and to offer employees a perspective," Gesamtmetall said in a statement.

Electric cars have fewer moving parts than combustion-engined variants, putting around 410,000 German jobs at risk by 2030, according to a study published by Germany's National Platform for Future Mobility this week.

IG Metall Chief Joerg Hofmann said the government had pledged to treat the issue with urgency.

The government will discuss how to loosen employment rules to facilitate short-term working hours and a decision could be reached by Jan. 29, sources familiar with discussions told Reuters.

The auto industry is struggling to adapt to more stringent anti-pollution rules which were dramatically tightened after Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to systematically cheating exhaust emissions tests.

In September, the European Parliament's environment committee voted to cut vehicle carbon dioxide emissions by 45% between 2021 and 2030, and pushed for a quota of 20% of electric vehicles by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

Meeting even the previous targets for =2021 is going to be a challenge, consulting firm PA consulting said.

It forecast in a study this week that Europe's 13 top manufacturers face combined fines of more than 14.5 billion euros ($16.2 billion) from missing 2021 goals.

PA Consulting's estimates are based on buyer's choices in 2018. Since then, carmakers have launched a raft of hybrid and electric cars, but a shift away from less CO2-emitting diesel vehicles and the increasing popularity of heavy sport-utility vehicles have made attaining the targets more difficult.

Volkswagen could face a fine of 4.5 billion euros, Fiat Chrysler a 2.46 billion euros penalty, and Peugeot and Daimler fines of 938 million and 997 million respectively, PA Consulting estimated.

Carmakers will need to sell more than 2.5 million electric cars to meet 2021 targets - a 1,280% increase, it added.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen in Berlin and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say

Jan 05, 2020
French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Newstracker

Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Jan 05, 2020
Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Newstracker

Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020
Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019