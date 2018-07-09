Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 09 July, 2018 15:33 IST

German car makers relying on other countries for making car batteries

Tesla founder Elon Musk has also talked about locating a battery ‘Gigafactory’ near the Franco-German border.

Plans by a Chinese company to build a battery cell factory in Germany should serve as a wakeup call for the national car industry, whose lack of its own production capacity risks leaving it exposed in a dawning era of electric mobility.

A worker assembles a StreetScooter electric delivery. Reuters

A worker assembles a StreetScooter electric delivery. Reuters

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang is expected to take part in a signing ceremony at a summit in Berlin on Monday for Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) to build the plant in the eastern state of Thuringia.

BMW has awarded a contract worth just over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for CATL to make cells for electric cars, while Volkswagen has picked CATL and South Korea’s Samsung and LG Chem to deliver $25 billion worth of batteries.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has also talked about locating a battery ‘Gigafactory’ near the Franco-German border, in the vicinity of its Grohman Engineering division that has built a production line for Tesla’s Nevada plant.

“If we want to have a German battery cell industry, then this is a warning shot,” said auto industry expert Joern Neuhausen of PwC consulting arm Strategy&.

German carmakers have championed a switch to greener forms of motoring following the Dieselgate scandal of 2015 that exposed the dark side of their long and lucrative reliance on the internal combustion engine.

Volkswagen called last year for the German and European industry, which employs 12.6 million workers, to team up on battery production. Industry experts expect the mobility revolution to boost Europe’s battery market to 250 billion euros by 2025.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

NewsTracker

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli says China visit enhanced co-operation on rail, road connectivity

Jun 25, 2018

InMyOpinion

RBI to keep auditors on a tight leash: Would PNB scam have transpired if regulator learnt lessons from 2009’s Satyam fraud?

Jul 02, 2018

New planet

Astronomers capture first image of new born planet revolving around a young star

Jul 03, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden midfielder Jimmy Durmaz receives death threat on social media after loss to Germany

Jun 24, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: 'Not the first time Germany went to Russia unprepared', Twitter reacts to defending champions' shock exit

Jun 28, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018, Novy Kapadia column: 'Intelligent' Luka Modric makes Croatia title contenders in Russia

Jun 25, 2018

science

Satellites

China launches two satellites for Pakistan aboard Long March-2C rocket

Jul 09, 2018

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018

Environment

Chinese factories are illegally using ozone-depleting CFCs, claims report

Jul 09, 2018