tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 16:21 IST

Gboard launches support for GIF, emoji, stickers AI suggestion, 40 new languages

Gboard will now offer on-device AI suggestions for stickers, GIFS, and emoji based on what users are typing.

After a few months of testing the feature, Gboard has now finally rolled out the support for on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI) suggests on the app. This means, instead of looking through the catalogue of stickers, GIFs and emoticons to find the perfect one, Gboard will now show you suggestions for these based on what you are typing.

Gboard app.

Until now, you did have a choice to search for the emojis, GIFs and stickers from a search bar within the Google keyboard, however, the new feature eliminates the need to even do that. With the support for on-device AI, based on what you are typing in a conversation itself, Gboard will suggest you GIFs, emoticons or stickers that you may want to use.

These suggestions will be prompted to you via the Google button on the upper left-hand side of the keyboard. The button will swap to reading ‘GIF’ with the Google theme colour outline on the icon.

However, notably, the AI suggestion feature will currently be available only in English globally. Google notes that the suggestions will come to more languages and more types of content "over time."

Additionally, Google's keyboard app has also gained support for 37 new languages, including new variants of Russian and Arabic, as well as several indigenous North American languages.

