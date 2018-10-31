While we are living in a world of Animojis and its subsequent ripoffs such as ARemojis, Google isn't behind to jump on the trend. Starting today, Google will be expanding its Gboard mini feature to create your own emoji in a range of emoji-style expressions. Google is calling this as the Emoji Minis and they will be available on both iOS and Android.

Like the Bitmoji styled Gboard minis, the Emoji minis will also leverage Google's immense machine learning techniques to create the sticker mimicking your face.

“Emoji Minis are designed for those who may have stared into the eyes of emoji and not seen yourself staring back,” explained Google, in a blog post. “These sticker versions of the emoji you use every day are customizable so you can make them look just like you.”

Google says emojis may have different coloured hair, could be wearing a hat, head covering, or glasses. You can also choose a color for your hair, facial hair, or select different types of head covering and eyewear. This creates a selection of different emojis that can be used for different kind of emotions you are conveying via your emoji.