The Google keyboard app has come a long way. From looking exactly like the stock keyboard app that comes on most Android devices to recently rebranding the app to Gboard, and introducing a host of new features like GIF-support, floating keyboard mode, Google search and translation integration, among other ones.

And now, to make this package even better, in the latest version 7.7 update of the app, Google has added a Clipboard Manager to Gboard.

This update is rolling out in phases, so at the time of writing the story, we could not get our hands on the new feature.

XDA Developers was able to manually download the update. It reveals that once you are able to download the update, you will see a new option in the overflow menu of Gboard called 'Clipboard'.

For the uninitiated, you have to tap on the Google logo on the top left of the Gboard, then hit the last ellipsis icon to open the overflow menu.

Once you have updated, you will see the Clipboard option, tapping on which will reveal some of your previously saved clips. You can add new clips, delete a clip, or pin a clip to the clipboard manager.

If you want the feature as well, you can head to your App store or Play store and see if you have an update, that you can manually put on install.

If not, you will just have to wait it out.