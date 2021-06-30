Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

GB WhatsApp, a third-party app, has gone viral but it can get your original WhatsApp account permanently blocked

GB WhatsApp is not available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store but can be downloaded as an APK for Android users.


tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2021 10:48:06 IST

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications but it still has its own limitation when it comes to features. Some users have been trying to find a way around those limitations with third-party apps that offer more customisable features. One such app is GB WhatsApp. It is not available on Google Play Store but can be downloaded as an APK for Android users. This means, users will have to download the app from a website, which may not be reliable.

What's more alarming is downloading a third-party app like GB WhatsApp can get your original WhatsApp account banned permanently, according to WhatsApp FAQs.

Image: Pixabay

GB WhatsApp is a modified version of WhatsApp that can get access to user data and might even exploit it. Image: Pixabay

Why are people using GB WhatsApp?

As mentioned before, third-party apps like GB WhatsApp provide similar looking interfaces with some new and customisable features. GB WhatsApp, for instance, allows users to use longer group names, send broadcast messages to 600 users (WhatsApp has a limit of 250 recipients only), hidden message ticks, allows using characters in the Status update, lets users share high-resolution images and more. It also allows users to use the auto-reply feature.

However, using such an "unsupported app" can get your WhatsApp account banned.

In its FAQs, WhatsApp clearly states that "Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Legal protection of Twitter as intermediary is not absolute, it is compliance-oriented

Jun 18, 2021
Legal protection of Twitter as intermediary is not absolute, it is compliance-oriented
Delhi HC refuses to stay Competition Commission’s probe into WhatsApp's privacy policy

WhatsApp

Delhi HC refuses to stay Competition Commission’s probe into WhatsApp's privacy policy

Jun 24, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021