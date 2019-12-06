Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
Garmin launches Venu and Vivoactive 4 today in India at Rs 37,490 and Rs 32,590 respectively

Both the Garmin products are now available for purchase exclusively on the Amazon website.


tech2 News StaffDec 06, 2019 17:15:49 IST

Expanding the portfolio of fitness products, Garmin has today unveiled two smartwatches called Venu and Vivoactive 4 in India. The smartwatches come with features like GPS tracking, heart rate tracking, period tracker, pre-installed animated workouts and more. They also come with support for Spotify, NFC payments, and an SOS mode.

It even has an app that will remind you to drink water through the day.

Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4 pricing and availability

Garmin's Venu comes in four colour varaints — Granite Blue with Silver hardware, Black with Slate hardware, Light sand with Rose Gold hardware and Black with Gold hardware. All four variants are priced at Rs 37,490.

Vivoactive 4 is available in two colour variants —  Shadow Gray/Silver and Black/Slate and both are priced at Rs 32,590.

Both the smartwatches are exclusively available for purchase on Amazon India till 15 December, post which it will also start selling on Tata CliQ, Myntra, Flipkart and PaytmMall and offline retail stores.

Garmin Venu, Vivo Active 4 features

The Venu sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display surrounded by a circular dial with a thin metal bezel. The resolution of the display is 390 × 390 pixels and it comes with Gorilla Glass 3 glass. The smartwatch supports "Smart Notifications" like you can take calls or reply to texts, get social media updates.

Bot the smartwatches features include abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more. Both the watches have 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates. You can also play Spotify and make NFC payments on these smartwatches. You can also customise watch faces using the Garmin Connect app.

The watches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. In terms of battery, Venu can last up to five days in smartwatch mode, and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

Vivoactive 4 can last only up to to eight days in smartwatch mode, and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

