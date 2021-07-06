FP Trending

Garmin India launched two new Venu series smartwatches in India on Monday, 5 July named Venu 2 and Venu 2S. Both these smartwatches aim at providing users with scientifically-based fitness solutions and a healthier lifestyle. Venu 2 is available at Rs 41,990 in Silver Bazel with Granite Blue case and silicone band and Slate Bazel with Black case and silicone band. While Venu 2S is available at Rs 37,990 in Slaze Bazel with Graphite case and silicone band and Rose Gold Bazel with white case and silicone band.

The lineup is available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Synergizer. Offline, both these smartphones are available on Garmin Brand stores, Helios – The Watch Store, Just in Time, Lifestyle Stores, Kamal Watch Co, and other leading multi-brand watch stores.

Speaking about the features, the latest Venu smartwatches have a built-in Health Snapshot feature that allows users to log a 2-minute session for precise health statistics tracking. It also includes heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2 sensor, respiration tracking, stress tracking, body battery energy monitoring, pregnancy, and menstrual cycle monitoring, and sleep monitoring which generates a report by connecting the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S come with 45 mm and 40 mm watch cases, respectively. The series has an extended battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode; while up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging.

Both Venu 2 and 2S have more than 25 built-in sports apps with preloaded enhanced high-intensity workouts, animated cardio, yoga, strength, and Pilates. Users can download the preset workouts from the Garmin Connect app and they can also customise their workouts with over 1,400 exercises to choose from.

The smartwatches have the feature of LiveTrack as well. This provides peace of mind with automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs, or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts that send real-time locations to emergency contacts. The sleep score is powered by Firstbeat Analytics which allows users to receive a score based on the quality and quantity of the previous night’s sleep.

Other features of the Venu 2 lineup include a built-in music library, smart notifications for text messages (Android users can reply from the device), calendar reminders, incoming calls, and more.

Users can personalise their Venu 2 smartwatches with apps, watch faces, and more available to download from the Connect IQTM store. The watches support Android and Apple smartphones.