Garmin launches solar-powered smartwatches in India, pricing starts at Rs 42,090

The Garmin Instinct Solar and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar smartwatches utilise solar energy output to give a long battery life.


FP TrendingSep 25, 2020 16:38:02 IST

Garmin launched two new solar-powered smartwatches in India today, the Garmin Instinct Solar and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar. Both of these products are equipped with the firm’s patented solar charging technology. These smartwatches utilise solar energy output to give a long battery life and support various smartwatch features such as heart rate detection, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and giving health insights to users. The smartwatches have been pegged at fitness enthusiasts who are into rugged sports activities like surfing, mountain biking and climbing.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Instinct Solar: Pricing and availability

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro comes in two options: The black variant with a slate-grey band is priced at Rs 89,990 and the cobalt blue with whitestone band will be sold for Rs 99,990.

For the Instinct Solar series, there are several colour variants. The smartwatch will come in Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst, and Flame Red colour. The smartwatch will set you back by Rs 42,090. On the other hand, the Graphite Camo will be available for Rs 47,490 and the Lichen Camo has been priced in India at Rs 47,490.

These watches will be sold on various online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. These will be also available at premium watch retailers, outdoor stores and sports stores all over India.

Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Instinct Solar: Specifications and features

Garmin Instinct uses the company's solar lens technology. The Instinct Solar and Instinct Solar – Camo Edition
come with a Power Manager feature that allows users to toggle to the Battery Saver mode to enjoy unlimited battery life.

The Instinct Solar series also includes the Body Battery feature which analyses heart rate variability, stress level, sleep quality and activity data to determine overall energy levels. The watch also comes with Pulse Ox (SpO2)2, a technology which measures blood oxygen saturation.

The Instinct Solar series boasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure.

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar, on the other hand, features Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens and a customisable Power Manager mode. The Fenix 6 Series offers training features, onboard mapping, music streaming among others.

