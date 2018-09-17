Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 17:08 IST

Garmin launches Fenix 5X Plus multi-sport watch priced at Rs 79,990 in India

The wearable device has scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with Garmin's "Chroma Display".

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on 17 September launched a multi-sport watch "Fenix 5X Plus" for Rs 79,990 in India.

The watch comes with an inbuilt GPS, music storage and a wrist-based sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes.

Fenix 5X Plus. Image: Garmin

Fenix 5X Plus. Image: Garmin

The wearable device has scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with Garmin's "Chroma Display" with LED backlighting for better readability, the company said in a statement.

The "UltraTrac" power-saver mode could extend battery life up to 64 hours.

"Garmin has launched this intelligent smartwatch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

The watch also comes with support for smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, a source for maintaining health and fitness data and options to personalise the device with apps.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Apple

Apple dominates the global wearables market in Q2 of FY18: IDC Report

Sep 05, 2018

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 will reportedly be priced up to Rs 80,900 in India

Sep 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Maharashtra government asks state police to develop GPS-based emergency alert system for senior citizens

Sep 13, 2018

Rat Fever

Flood-hit Kerala now battles 'rat fever': All you need to know about leptospirosis

Sep 04, 2018

Healthcare

Six in ten preventable deaths are caused by poor healthcare systems: Study

Sep 06, 2018

Understanding mental illness: Finding a balance between personal well-being and political perspective

Sep 03, 2018

science

AI in Healthcare

Intel's aiming to bring new levels of efficiency to healthcare tech using AI

Sep 17, 2018

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 likely to be launched on 3 January 2019 says ISRO chief K Sivan

Sep 17, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018

ISRO

India's PSLV rocket successfully puts into orbit two UK satellites NovaSAR, S1-4

Sep 17, 2018