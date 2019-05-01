tech2 News Staff

Garmin has updated its line of Forerunner GPS running watches with five new models announced under the series. The new models range from $199.99 (Rs 14,000 approx) to $599.99 (Rs 42,000 approx).

Garmin Forerunner 45 and 45S

The lowest variant of the five is the Forerunner 45, which also comes in a smaller variant, called the Forerunner 45S. The two watches have the same round watch face as the other variants. It comes with some new tracking features for planning exercises throughout the day and support for Garmin’s Coach function.

The two models also support a built-in heart rate sensor and onboard GPS.

The Forerunner 45 and 45S will be available for purchase later in May.

Garmin Forerunner 245 and 245 Music

Then there are the Garmin Forerunner 245 and 245 Music variants. Both of these are pretty much the same, except the 245 Music comes with an option to locally store up to 500 songs in the watch. Besides that, both the models have added support for stress and sleep tracking, more sports to track, and an updated UI. It also adds a pulse oximeter sensor for even more fitness data.

The Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music are now available for purchase.

Garmin Forerunner 945

Finally, there is the high-end variant — the Forerunner 945. The fitness watch is designed for professional athletes. It comes with a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen absorption, full-color maps for navigating while out running. The watch also supports Garmin Pay.

The Forerunner 945 can also store up to 1,000 songs locally. The watch also lets you analyse past workout history. Garmin promises up to two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 36 hours in GPS mode, and up to 10 hours with both GPS and music.

The Forerunner 945 is now available for purchase.

Notably, all five variants will also come with a period tracker for women.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.