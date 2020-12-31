FP Trending

Garmin India is set out to dazzle its Patrons with the new Vivoactive 3 Element, this festive season. At a special price of Rs 15,990 the Vivoactive 3 is available on Amazon.in, Tata CLiQ and Garmin website. Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd, is launching the Vivoactive 3 Element this festive season to make it a much more unique and captivating one, with this new wrist workout companion. The Vivoactive 3 Element is preloaded with more than 15 sports apps and various other features that will support its users to monitor fitness level with VO2max, keep an eye on stress levels, heart rate monitoring, GPS navigation and so much more.

Speaking about its launch, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said that keeping in mind the festive season, when people exchange gifts with their near and dear ones ,the smartwatch was launched as, “Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element which can definitely be a healthier festive purchase for the customers.”

Making it more convenient for the users, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element supports battery life up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode.

As per the Garmin website, the Vivoactive 3 is the company's first wearable to feature Garmin Pay, which allows the wearer to pay for purchases with the watch. Users need to just tap on their card to pay.

Garmin Ltd. Is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in United States, Taiwan and United Kingdom.