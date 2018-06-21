Smart wearables maker Garmin India on 21 June launched "Forerunner 645 Music" — a global positioning system (GPS) enabled-running watch with built-in music and on-device music storage for over 500 songs.

Priced at Rs 39,990, the device comes in metal bezels with "Chroma" display, interchangeable bands and water resistance.

The device supports a seven-day battery life on "smart watch mode" and five hours on GPS mode.

The watch comes equipped with a 24x7 heart rate monitoring system, advanced running dynamics, performance monitoring tools, connected features and customisable free watch faces, widgets, data fields and apps through the "Garmin Connect IQ" store.

The watch also works on compatible Bluetooth headphones and with features like wellness monitoring, stress tracking, relaxation based breathing timer and the custom workout option which allows users to create customised exercise workouts.

Mr Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India said “Garmin focuses on innovating products for a healthy lifestyle for the common man. The product makes an entertaining companion with a huge variety of music to choose from. Music can motivate the athlete to go that extra run. It serves as a personal fitness coach that makes sports and fitness an exciting activity with its fascinating features.”

"Forerunner 645 Music" will be available on Garmin's online store, Amazon India and Paytm Mall in black and cerise colours.

With Inputs From IANS