Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here is how download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download Ganesh Chaturthi themed-WhatsApp stickers third-party apps from Play Store.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2020 14:06:46 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival celebrated across various parts of India. The festival is usually celebrated in large gatherings, with people getting together in one place to pray and seek blessings of the deity. But these celebrations will unfortunately not be the same due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, we have to be cautious and adapt to the 'new normal'. Large gatherings is not a good idea, but that should not keep you from celebrating. Here's how you can download and share Ganesh Chaturthi-themed WhatsApp stickers.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Ganesh Chaturthi" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here is how download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Ganesh Chaturthi. Image: Pixabay

Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Ganesh Sticker - Ganesh Chaturthi Stickers 2020WAStickerApps - Ganesh Stickers  and Ganesh Sticker 2020.

