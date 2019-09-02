Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here is how you can download and send WhatsApp stickers

Ganesh Chaturthi-themed WhatsApp stickers can be downloaded from the Play store app for free.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 14:49:49 IST

Today the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun and it will be ongoing for the next 10 days. Other than dancing, praying and having lots of food, people also celebrate this festival by wishing their dear ones online. If you are planning to do the same, we do have a way how you can make these online greetings more special. You can download WhatsApp stickers of your own choice and send it to your friends and family.

Using WhatsApp stickers is quite simple. All you need to do is open your Play Store or App Store on your phone, search for terms like Ganapati WhatsApp stickers or Ganesh Chaturthi stickers for WhatsApp and so on. A list of apps will appear on your screen.

Ganesh Chaturthi themed WhatsApp stickers can be downloaded from the Play Store app. Image: Pixabay

Choose the preferred app and download it on your smartphone. As soon as it is installed, open it and choose from the list of different WhatsApp stickers. You need to add a "+" sign and it will ask you if you need to add it to your WhatsApp, tap on yes and voila! It is done.

You can now use these selected stickers by simply going to the chatbox of the person that you need to send it to, open the stickers options and all the stickers that you chose will be there for your use.

Some apps that you choose to download are Ganesh Chaturthi StickersGanesh Sticker For Whatsapp and Ganesh Chaturthi Stickers 2019

