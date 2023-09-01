Gamifying War: US Army plans to mount assault rifles, LMGs on AI-enabled robot dogs

In a development that would spell nightmares for some people, the US military is planning to give some of their robot dogs the abilities of AI, and are also planning to throw guns into the mix.

If everything goes as per their plan, soon, the US military will have AI-enabled robodogs that have guns like AR-15s, SCAR, or even an LMG mounted to their backs, which, they can then fire at will.

According to a report from Military.com, a spokesperson for the US Army has indicated that the military branch is working on the idea of equipping remote-controlled robot dogs with advanced rifles as part of its exploration of future combat possibilities. They will then give the dogs some AI capabilities that will allow them to choose their targets and aim

The concept is relatively straightforward: to affix a rifle onto a robotic dog for various military tasks and deploy it in unspecified battlefield scenarios.

This initiative, which was initially reported earlier this month by the intelligence service Janes, appears to have received tentative confirmation from a spokesperson.

The Army’s interest revolves around the idea of attaching a weapon to one of Ghost Robotics’ Vision 60 Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGV). This robotic platform is positioned as a competitor to Boston Dynamics’ well-known robodog, which has been employed by entities like the New York Police Department.

In previous reports, scientific researcher Bhavanjot Singh from the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) mentioned that the Army had already initiated experiments involving the attachment of various types of weaponry to Q-UGVs. However, he indicated that upcoming experiments would focus on evaluating the robotic dogs’ specific capabilities, akin to those of actual canines.

Singh emphasized that one of the unique attributes of these robot dogs is their ability to navigate diverse terrains that may be inaccessible to wheeled vehicles. He made this statement at a gathering of lawmakers in late July, where one of the armed robodog units was showcased.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that the interest and experimentation in this area don’t necessarily translate into an immediate deployment of gun-equipped robotic dogs on the battlefield, according to DEVCOM spokesperson Tim Ryder.

Ryder clarified that while advanced technology demonstrations enable the exploration of potential transformative capabilities for future combat formations, they do not automatically lead to formal service-wide research programs or investments.

The prospect of these experiments does raise ethical questions and introduces a novel dimension to military technology. It appears that the military’s exploration of these robotic dogs represents a unique and potentially contentious avenue of development.