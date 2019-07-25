Priya Singh

We are without a doubt thankful to Google Photos that it lets us save so many images and videos on the cloud and that too for as long as we want. That is certainly a good option when we have storage limitations on our devices. We don't have to go through all the trouble of transferring media files manually while switching devices. And we can go on and on when we talk about how much Google Photos is benefitting us.

However we must admit, it is a heavy app. Gallery Go, launched recently by Google is supposed to be a good replacement for Google Photos. It is lightweight, provides good editing options and can be used without the internet. You can say just like other apps have Lite versions like Spotify Lite, Twitter Lite, Facebook Lite, this is the Lite version of Google Photos, minus the 'Lite' word.

Gallery Go is just 10 MB in size and is capable of categorizing media files with the help of machine learning. It can organise your gallery automatically and you won't have to create albums or separate folders manually. It can work without the internet as well. One of the highlights of this app is its editing capability. It provides users with enhanced editing options and a huge palette of filters.



It is available for all users worldwide given that your device runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) or higher version of the operating system. As per the company, the feature of automatic organising of pictures is not yet available in all the countries. Gallery Go will come pre-installed as the gallery app on the Itel S15 and select A55 devices beginning next month.

Users can download Gallery Go from Play Store app on their smartphones.

