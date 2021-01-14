19:01 (IST)
Galaxy S21 series: What to expect
In the past few months, there have been several speculative report about what we can expect from the Galaxy S21 series. So far, we know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh battery. The smartphones will run on operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1, both the smartphones will have dual-SIM (Nano) support.
The base model in the series is expected to come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen. Supported by Always-On Display (AOD) with Gorilla glass protection, the model will reportedly offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 421 ppi pixel density. The plus model is believed to feature a 6.7-inche display along with a Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED AOD. While the brightness and refresh rate numbers are the same, it offers 394 ppi pixel density.
Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with 8 GB RAM and have two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB. In the camera section, both the phones are set to offer a 12 MP primary along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, aside from the primary 64 MP telephoto lens at the back. These lenses come with auto-focus technology, three times hybrid optical zoom, and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). A 10 MP camera will be there at the front for clicking selfies.
Along with 5G connectivity, the S21 series is also expected to come with USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 support. While the base phone will be available in Gray, White, Pink, and Purple variants, the plus model will have three colour variants in the form of Silver, Black, and Purple.
