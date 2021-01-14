Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Samsung is hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, 14 January. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST, and will be live-streamed on Samsung's various social media platforms. At the event, Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S21 series, which will include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Tonight's event comes just a couple of days after Samsung's Exynos event, where the company launches its new Exynos 2100 chipset, which will power the new Galaxy S21 series.

So far, we already know that the Galaxy S21 series will be available for purchase on Amazon India, and will go on sale for the first time during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale between 20 January and 23 January. Which means, pre-order for the new Galaxy smartphones may kick off tonight itself after the launch.

Get ready to experience the Epic in Everyday. Tune in for the livestream tonight at 8 PM and be one of the first 21 to win the next Galaxy device. Hurry! #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/WeXXAVjS9t — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 14, 2021

Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

According to a German publication WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh battery. The report further states that the flagship will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC in the States, while an Exynos 2100 chipset will feature in the Samsung devices in Europe. Running on operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1, both the smartphones will have dual-SIM (Nano) support

The base model will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen. Supported by Always-On Display (AOD) with Gorilla glass protection, the model will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 421 ppi pixel density. The plus model will be 6.7 inches along with a Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED AOD. While the brightness and refresh rate numbers are the same, it offers 394 ppi pixel density.

The report states that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with 8 GB RAM and have two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB. In the camera section, both the phones are set to offer a 12 MP primary along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, aside from the primary 64 MP telephoto lens at the back. These lenses come with auto-focus technology, three times hybrid optical zoom, and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). A 10 MP camera will be there at the front for clicking selfies.

Along with 5G connectivity, the S21 series will have a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 support. While the base phone will be available in Gray, White, Pink, and Purple variants, the plus model will have three colour variants in the form of Silver, Black, and Purple.

Galaxy S21 series expected pricing

A report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Galaxy S21 128 GB storage variant might be priced at €849 (approx Rs 76,000). The 128 GB and 512 GB storage variants of Galaxy S21+ are likely to be priced at €1,049 (approx Rs 94,000) and €1,099 (approx Rs 98,000) respectively.

The 128 GB storage variant of Galaxy S21 Ultra might cost you €1,399 (approx Rs 1,25,000).