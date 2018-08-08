The Galaxy Note 9 launch is just one day away now and numerous leaks and renders have revealed nearly every major feature that the phone will have. Having said that, a new leak has pointed towards a new feature which will improve the gaming experience on the phone.

It has been known for some time that Epic Games' Fortnite will debut on Android with the Galaxy Note 9. The game has some pretty heavy hardware requirements and to facilitate better performance, Samsung has reportedly included a new heat pipe system made not from copper wires but from carbon fiber.

As per the report by Sammobile, heat dissipation will improve quite a bit with the new heat pipe system. The new heat pipes are also said to occupy nearly a quarter of the area on the Note 9. The decision to go with carbon fiber heat pipes is because it has a better heat conductivity than copper. This will help in keeping the system cooler so that the game does not lag.

Earlier reputed tipster, Evan Blass spotted Samsung's preorder announcement of the Note 9 on its page which has shows the back of the Galaxy Note 9 along with the yellow stylus and the words “Say hello to superpower”.

The Note 9 appears to be exactly as what has been leaked about the device in these past few weeks. There is a dual-camera system which is aligned horizontally and the fingerprint position is now below the camera as compared to on the right, as was the case with Note 8.

Coming to the specifications, the phone has been rumoured to be launched in two storage variants, one 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant and a 6 RAM with 256 GB internal storage variant. Dutch website WinFuture reports that the phone will also have a third 512 GB variant.