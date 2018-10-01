Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 October, 2018 16:33 IST

Galaxy Note 9 gets software update which brings a number of camera improvements

Galaxy Note 9 users should also be able to see a visible boost in low-light shots.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched back in the month of August and is by far one of most premium Android smartphones you can buy today. A new software claims to make things even better on the Galaxy Note 9, particularly the camera.

While the new update is a generic OTA software update rolled out by Samsung, the changelog does suggest that the entire update is actually geared toward bringing improvements to the camera. Now, the camera on the Note 9 is already quite good and at par with some of the best cameras on a smartphone but according to a report by Android Police, the new update fine-tunes a number of things in the camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Omkar Patne

For one, the brightness of faces in backlit conditions seem to have been improved. Secondly, Samsung has fine-tuned the way day and night HDR is controlled. So if you did think that the HDR feature was too harsh earlier, colours should, in theory, be more pleasing to the eye.

Low-light shots should also see a visible boost as Samsung in the changelog claims to have tweaked low-light brightness and SNR (signal noise reduction) algorithms.

We do have a unit of the Galaxy Note 9 with us and can independently confirm that the update has not arrived in India yet. Samsung is likely phasing the roll-out process, considering it has to take into account the fact that certain markets have an Exynos chip powering the phone while others have a Qualcomm SoC inside. Once we do receive the update, we will post live image samples before and after the update and share the resulting images with you.

Apart from camera improvements, the update also brings a 1 September Android security patch upgrade.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Woman files lawsuit against Samsung after Galaxy Note 9 catches fire: Report

Sep 17, 2018

Oppo

New Oppo Find X variant spotted online with a humongous 10 GB RAM according to leaks

Sep 28, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018