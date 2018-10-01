The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched back in the month of August and is by far one of most premium Android smartphones you can buy today. A new software claims to make things even better on the Galaxy Note 9, particularly the camera.

While the new update is a generic OTA software update rolled out by Samsung, the changelog does suggest that the entire update is actually geared toward bringing improvements to the camera. Now, the camera on the Note 9 is already quite good and at par with some of the best cameras on a smartphone but according to a report by Android Police, the new update fine-tunes a number of things in the camera.

For one, the brightness of faces in backlit conditions seem to have been improved. Secondly, Samsung has fine-tuned the way day and night HDR is controlled. So if you did think that the HDR feature was too harsh earlier, colours should, in theory, be more pleasing to the eye.

Low-light shots should also see a visible boost as Samsung in the changelog claims to have tweaked low-light brightness and SNR (signal noise reduction) algorithms.

We do have a unit of the Galaxy Note 9 with us and can independently confirm that the update has not arrived in India yet. Samsung is likely phasing the roll-out process, considering it has to take into account the fact that certain markets have an Exynos chip powering the phone while others have a Qualcomm SoC inside. Once we do receive the update, we will post live image samples before and after the update and share the resulting images with you.

Apart from camera improvements, the update also brings a 1 September Android security patch upgrade.