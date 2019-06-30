tech2 News Staff

A new leak has pointed out that the Galaxy A90 will not be coming with the flip out camera mechanism as seen on the Galaxy A80. Instead, there will be two models of the Galaxy A90 one of which will feature something called a Tilt OIS while the other one will have a standard triple-camera setup at the back.

As per OnLeaks, there will be no flip, pop-out camera of any sort which would mean that the device will actually just have a normal set of cameras although there is no mention of what this Tilt OIS means. Another thing to notice on the device is that it will come with a Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be the first for the A-series of smartphones from the company.

Both the devices are set to sport FullHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and the display will have a size of 6.7 inches. There is also rumour that one of the Galaxy A90 will be 5G ready as well. While none of this is backed by concrete evidence, Onleaks has been right on most occasions regarding smartphone leaks so we can assume that the device will resemble mostly what the leaks are pointing it out to be.