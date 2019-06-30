Sunday, June 30, 2019Back to
Galaxy A50 gets new update which brings Night Mode, Slo-mo video and more

The Galaxy A50 is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core 2.3 GHz processor and has a Super AMOLED display.

tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2019 10:49:52 IST

Samsung has just released a new update for the Galaxy A50 (Review) which has not only brought the June security patch update to the device but also another highly requested feature called the Night Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy A50. Image: tech2

The new firmware which happens to be 455 MB in size and has the version number A505FDDU2ASF2, also brings in Super Slo-Mo video recording. Night Mode, which was recently added to the Galaxy S10 and Note 9 smartphones, brings added usability to shots in low-lighting conditions.

However, the feature will not be instantly accessible to you even after the update has been completed. You will need to reset the camera settings to use it. Additionally, this update also adds the ability to scan QR codes from the camera app without Bixby Vision.

Galaxy A50 Specs

The Galaxy A50 is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core 2.3 GHz processor and features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

In terms of optics, the mid-premium Galaxy A50 boasts triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP and an 8 MP sensor both with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Up front, it has a 25 MP camera sensor for shooting selfies and making video calls.

For security, the Galaxy A50 offers an in-display fingerprint sensor meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 has a touch capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also a type-C port for charging the device.

