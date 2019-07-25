Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
Galaxy A10s launch could reportedly happen next week in India for a price of Rs 7,990

The Galaxy A10s is said to be powered by an Exynos chipset with a clock speed of 1.6GHz.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 08:43:19 IST

Samsung's cheapest smartphone in its A-series is the Galaxy A10 which was launched in February this year. Reports have been circulating that Samsung plans on releasing updated models on all the A-series smartphones launched in 2019. To that end, it would appear that the Galaxy A10s may be launched next week.

Galaxy A10.

As per a report by 91Mobilesthe Galaxy A10s will be announced with a price tag of Rs 7,990. The device is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch display having an HD+ resolution. A waterdrop notch has been speculated on the front along with a sizable chin on the front.

In terms of processing, the Galaxy A10s is said to be powered by an Exynos chipset with a clock speed of 1.6GHz. RAM and storage variants include a 2 GB + 16 GB configuration although there could be more. There also does not appear to be a fingerprint sensor on the device.

Software-wise the Galaxy A10s smartphone will boot to One UI based Android 9 Pie OS. As far as optics go, the device features a 13 MP main camera and a depth sensor of 2 MP resolution on the back while on the front the device has an 8 MP sensor. The device will be backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery. Of course, this happens to be just speculation at this point so take this information with a grain of salt.

