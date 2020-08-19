Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Future Proofing Global Capability Centres

Milan Sheth kicked off the session by explaining why India has recently been taking center-stage in the GCC arena.


FP StudioAug 19, 2020 10:44:25 IST

For a while now, India has been driving back-office functions for some of the large enterprises across the world. However, over the past few years, it has taken giant strides towards becoming the innovation hub of the world, by adding strategic value to multi-billion-dollar businesses from around the world, through Global Capability Centres (GCCs) based out of India.

Future Proofing Global Capability Centres

To gain insights into the role and significance of GCCs in India and how they can become future-ready, Automation Anywhere, in collaboration with CNBC TV18 and Forbes India, hosted a panel discussion under its Future Ready India series. The virtual event was a conference of eminent experts - Suman K Das, Managing Director Eli Lilly Services P Ltd; Serge De Vos, Sr. Director Global Operations, AB InBev; Kaushik Majumdar, Managing Director, Principal Global Services; Naveen Gullapalli, Head, NGSC Hyderabad & NBSX; Rama Donepudi, Head of Global Transformation and Innovation Hub (Global Hub), Centre Head - Reckitt Benckiser and Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President, India, Middle East, and Africa, Automation Anywhere – moderated by Mridu Bhandari of CNBC TV18. The dialogue also set out to explore the role that Robotic Process Automation (RPA) could play in the journeys of GCCs.

Milan Sheth kicked off the session by explaining why India has recently been taking center-stage in the GCC arena. “We have abundant process knowledge, domain knowledge, and technical talent. This gives us the potential to play a key role in the digital transformation journey of any global company,” he said. The discussion proceeded to cover sharing of cases of successful GCCs in India and the challenges they faced, the role RPA could play in long term cost optimization and revenue generation for these centers, how automation helps to create better experiences for customers, employees and business partners and how success could be achieved by marrying technology with the core purpose of an organization. The participants agreed that RPA is a crucial component of overall automation possibilities and it lays the foundation for the use of digital intelligence, AI, and more intuitive capabilities.

Showcasing the proof of the pudding, Milan Sheth concluded, “When the pandemic struck, almost 90% of our customers were able to function smoothly because they had not waited for a crisis to integrate automation and digital in their service delivery to end customer; these innovations were already in place.” With respect to future-proofing of GCCs, he averred, “Unlike the people-led models of the past, next-gen GCCs will be defined by a people + technology-led model.”

The discussion ended with a consensus on the great opportunities for Indian GCCs to continue to play an innovative role in global parent organizations’ digital transformation journeys.

This is a Partnered Post.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Severe COVID-19

Biological patterns underlying some of the most severe COVID-19 cases revealed by scientists

Aug 05, 2020
Biological patterns underlying some of the most severe COVID-19 cases revealed by scientists
Asymptomatic people with COVID-19 are just as contagious as those showing symptoms, key study finds

COVID Asymptomatics

Asymptomatic people with COVID-19 are just as contagious as those showing symptoms, key study finds

Aug 07, 2020
COVID-19 affects health of men more severely, but its impact on women is vast and understudied

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 affects health of men more severely, but its impact on women is vast and understudied

Aug 04, 2020
Google Doodle demonstrates COVID-19 prevention methods like using masks, keeping distance

Google Doodle

Google Doodle demonstrates COVID-19 prevention methods like using masks, keeping distance

Aug 05, 2020
Drop in emissions during lockdown will have 'no effect' on climate but signals an opportunity, study claims

Climate Change

Drop in emissions during lockdown will have 'no effect' on climate but signals an opportunity, study claims

Aug 10, 2020
Coronavirus Updates: Bihar aims to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests daily after PM says state lags behind in testing

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Updates: Bihar aims to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests daily after PM says state lags behind in testing

Aug 12, 2020

science

Major human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study indicates

Microplastic pollution

Major human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study indicates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020