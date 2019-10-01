Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Future iPhones could reportedly have a glowing Apple logo reveals a new patent

Apple could likely be adding an extra layer on top of the phone case which can be controlled by software.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 13:45:21 IST

The Apple logo on the iPhone's back has been long speculated to double up as a notification light for quite some time. While this year's iPhones did not bring that functionality, a new report has suggested that we could expect something to that accord in future iPhones.

Future iPhones could reportedly have a glowing Apple logo reveals a new patent

Representational image.

A patent spotted by AppleInsider, shows that the Cupertino-based giant is possibly working on "Electronic Devices with Adjustable Decoration". What this means is that Apple could likely be adding an extra layer on top of the phone case which can be controlled by the phone's software.

The patent reportedly also states that the appearance of different parts of the case could change due to incoming communications or calendar alerts or some other notification. Finally, the patent suggested another application of "may include a logo" which might mean that some kind of dynamic Apple logo could be present in the next batch of iPhones or later.

This patent could just as easily apply to MacBooks as well which had implemented this glowing Apple logo on the back till 2016 until it was discontinued. The iPad could also be getting this feature or it could also be that the patent is never enforced in any product, something that is fairly common in the tech industry. In any case, we should know for sure in the near future.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple could reportedly soon announce the Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11-series soon

Sep 22, 2019
Apple could reportedly soon announce the Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11-series soon
Apple's 2020 iPhones to have a metal-frame similar to iPhone 4 says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple

Apple's 2020 iPhones to have a metal-frame similar to iPhone 4 says Ming-Chi Kuo

Sep 25, 2019
Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'

Sep 19, 2019
Apple’s rumoured plans of bilateral charging support may be disabled by software

Apple

Apple’s rumoured plans of bilateral charging support may be disabled by software

Sep 17, 2019
iPhone 11-series available for purchase in India today at 6.00 pm across partnered channels

Apple

iPhone 11-series available for purchase in India today at 6.00 pm across partnered channels

Sep 27, 2019
iPhone 11 Pro review roundup: Improved camera and battery life makes the new iPhone a hit

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro review roundup: Improved camera and battery life makes the new iPhone a hit

Sep 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019