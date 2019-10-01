tech2 News Staff

The Apple logo on the iPhone's back has been long speculated to double up as a notification light for quite some time. While this year's iPhones did not bring that functionality, a new report has suggested that we could expect something to that accord in future iPhones.

A patent spotted by AppleInsider, shows that the Cupertino-based giant is possibly working on "Electronic Devices with Adjustable Decoration". What this means is that Apple could likely be adding an extra layer on top of the phone case which can be controlled by the phone's software.

The patent reportedly also states that the appearance of different parts of the case could change due to incoming communications or calendar alerts or some other notification. Finally, the patent suggested another application of "may include a logo" which might mean that some kind of dynamic Apple logo could be present in the next batch of iPhones or later.

This patent could just as easily apply to MacBooks as well which had implemented this glowing Apple logo on the back till 2016 until it was discontinued. The iPad could also be getting this feature or it could also be that the patent is never enforced in any product, something that is fairly common in the tech industry. In any case, we should know for sure in the near future.