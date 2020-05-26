Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera launched in India at a price of Rs 1,54,999

Fujifilm X-T4 features a film simulation mode that allows hard tonality, low colour saturation and versatile cinematic colour tones.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 11:31:23 IST

Fujifilm has launched the X-T4 mirrorless digital camera in India. The camera which is part of the company's flagship X Series was launched virtually on YouTube.

As per Fujifilm India Private Limited, the X-T4 body is priced at Rs 1,54,999. Aimed at satisfying the creative desire of all multimedia professionals, the camera comes with the Fujinon XF18-55mmF2.8-4 lens which is priced at Rs 1, 84,999 and the Fujinon XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR at Rs 1,99,999.

Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless digital camera

The company is also offering freebies worth Rs 18,500 that include 64 GB v90 card and a BC-W235 dual charger.

The X-T4 comes packed with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), mechanical shutter, NP-W235 Li-ion battery. It has an LCD monitor of 3-inch with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The new camera offers 5-axis 6.5 stop image stabilisation that assists night photography or action photography and has an ultra-fast focal-plane shutter, capable of shooting at 15fps in burst mode.

It also boasts of a new battery that allows 500 frames per charge in the normal mode and 600 frames per charge in economy mode.

Fuji’s X-T4 features a film simulation mode that allows hard tonality, low colour saturation and versatile cinematic colour tones. The camera is capable of recording Full HD high-speed video at 240P.

Speaking at the launch Haruto Iwata, Managing Director of Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said that with FUJIFILM X-T4, they wanted to create, a hybrid camera that uses cutting-edge technology to excel in creating both stills and motion imagery.

Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “We wanted to address the needs of multimedia image-makers with a versatile mirrorless camera that blends advanced stills and video capabilities along with enhanced workflow and assistive functionality.”

The X-T4 is a multimedia tool, packed with IBIS, new shutter unit and a large-capacity battery all housed into a compact and lightweight body.

