Fujifilm X-T30 26.14 MP mirorrless digital camera launched at Rs 74,999

Fuji’s unique filter array means that images are extremely sharp and very low on noise.

Anirudh Regidi Mar 18, 2019 16:40:48 IST

As a fan of Fuji’s best, I’m very excited to hear that Fuji’s launched its brand-new X-T30 mirrorless camera in India mere weeks after its global debut.

The camera is packing in some pretty beefy hardware, including a 26.1 X-Trans 4 sensor and something that Fuji calls the X-Processor, which apparently offers 30 fps of continuous shooting with autofocus active on the entire frame (though this speed is limited to 16.6 MP images).

The camera supports 4K/30p recording and various signature film simulation modes. But none of this matters, really. Cameras from Sony, Canon and Nikon will easily match the X-T30 spec for spec, but what neither of these cameras has is Fuji’s incredible X-Trans image sensor.

Fujifilm X-T30 26.14 MP mirorrless digital camera launched at Rs 74,999

The Fuji X-T30 body alone will set you back by Rs 74,999

The X-Trans is incredible because of its design. Fuji’s unique filter array means that images are extremely sharp and very low on noise, even at high ISO values. Cameras that cost twice as much as Fuji’s mirrorless models only just manage to match its performance. Add to this Fuji’s high-quality lens lineup (there are no plastic-bodied lenses to be found) and a colour profile optimised for people shots and you get a camera that’s very hard to beat.

And you have to love that retro design.

The X-T30 is available in three configurations: Body only for Rs 74,990, Body + 18-55 mm lens for Rs 94,999 and Body + 18-135 mm lens for Rs 99,999.

