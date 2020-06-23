FP Trending

Fujifilm has confirmed that the Fujifilm X Webcam, which has so far been Windows-only, will get Mac support in mid-July.

According to a company statement, based on the overwhelming response from customers following the launch of the Fujifilm Webcam for PC, the company is now developing Fujifilm X Webcam for macOS computers which is "due to be released in mid-July 2020".

According to a report in MacRumors, Fujifilm has also expanded the number of X-series mirrorless cameras that work with its Fujifilm X webcam software. The expansion now makes it support X-T200 and X-A7. Other cameras which are already supported include X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and X-T4.

As per a report in Engadget, to use the Fujifilm as a webcam one needs to download and install the new firmware before connecting the camera to the Windows 10PC using a USB cable. Users need to change the video source in the app they plan to use. The report adds that the webcam feature is compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and Microsoft Teams.

Fujifilm had originally announced the launch of the webcam earlier this year. According to a report in PCMag, at the time of the launch, Fujifilm has pointed out that the enhanced quality of the digital cameras compared to built-in webcams will improve web conference with help of advanced functions such as Film Simulation modes.

The report added that users have to configure their cameras to have RE-AF, Face/Eye Detection, and USB power turned on when using the device. Exposure setting should be full auto, and the focus mode set to AF-S, the report further stated.