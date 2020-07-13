FP Trending

Fujifilm has announced that it will be offering the macOS version of Fujifilm X Webcam software. This will allow people to use X-series mirrorless cameras as a webcam for their Mac.

Users will now be able to connect the computer with a supported camera with the help of a USB cable. The software will let them create a web-conferencing environment with much higher image quality.

“The enhanced quality of our digital cameras compared to built-in webcams will improve your web conference with help from advanced functions such as the Film Simulation modes, which delivers Fujifilm’s unique color profiles,” said the company.

Models that will be compatible with Fujifilm X Webcam are GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 and X-T4. It will work on any Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) through to macOS 10.15 (Catalina).

Those who want to download it can do so by visiting Fujifilm’s website.

According to The Verge, the webcam tool was initially released in May for Windows computers. The company later said that a Mac version would come in July. It works with Zoom, Teams, Skype and Meet through Chrome or Microsoft’s new Chromium-based version of Edge.

The company is the latest to bring the tool to Mac, reported iMore.com. Canon and Panasonic have also made similar announcements. The demand for webcams has risen after many people started working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.