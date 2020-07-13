Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fujifilm rolls out macOS webcam software for X-series mirrorless cameras

Models that will be compatible with Fujifilm X Webcam are GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 and X-T4.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2020 16:55:09 IST

Fujifilm has announced that it will be offering the macOS version of Fujifilm X Webcam software. This will allow people to use X-series mirrorless cameras as a webcam for their Mac.

Users will now be able to connect the computer with a supported camera with the help of a USB cable. The software will let them create a web-conferencing environment with much higher image quality.

Fujifilm rolls out macOS webcam software for X-series mirrorless cameras

Users will now be able to connect the computer with a supported camera with the help of a USB cable.

“The enhanced quality of our digital cameras compared to built-in webcams will improve your web conference with help from advanced functions such as the Film Simulation modes, which delivers Fujifilm’s unique color profiles,” said the company.

Models that will be compatible with Fujifilm X Webcam are GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3 and X-T4. It will work on any Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) through to macOS 10.15 (Catalina).

Those who want to download it can do so by visiting Fujifilm’s website.

According to The Verge, the webcam tool was initially released in May for Windows computers. The company later said that a Mac version would come in July. It works with Zoom, Teams, Skype and Meet through Chrome or Microsoft’s new Chromium-based version of Edge.

The company is the latest to bring the tool to Mac, reported iMore.com. Canon and Panasonic have also made similar announcements. The demand for webcams has risen after many people started working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel is likely to launch a video-conferencing tool for businesses: Report

Jul 06, 2020
Bharti Airtel is likely to launch a video-conferencing tool for businesses: Report
JioMeet, a free video calling app by Reliance Jio, launched in India; allows up to 100 participants at one time

JioMeet

JioMeet, a free video calling app by Reliance Jio, launched in India; allows up to 100 participants at one time

Jul 03, 2020
The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Apple

The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Jul 03, 2020
Canon EOS R5, EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 2,15,995

Canon

Canon EOS R5, EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 2,15,995

Jul 09, 2020
Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: For lovers of zoom; others look elsewhere

Realme X3 SuperZoom Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: For lovers of zoom; others look elsewhere

Jul 11, 2020
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, more

Realme X3 series

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, more

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020