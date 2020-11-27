FP Trending

Fujifilm India has launched a mirrorless digital camera names the Fujifilm X-S10 (X-S10). The camera is appropriate for beginners, vloggers and photographers who are constantly looking for an easy to carry, dependable device to shoot. The Fujifilm X-S10 features a 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, a high-speed image processing engine and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). The device offer maximum functionality in a compact body. The device sports an AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode that automatically adjusts camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to images settings.

Furthermore, it has advanced video qualities that can produce crisp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video. It also has an LCD screen that can be flipped forward 180 degrees.

The camera offers five-axis image stabilisation. The Fujifilm X-S10 is also the first mid-range camera to make use of motion sensor retention mechanism.

The X-S10 features a large, ergonomic magnesium-alloy grip and offers Blackout-free high-speed burst shooting* of 8fps in the mechanical shutter and 30fps in the electronic shutter.

The device supports recording 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit video onto an SD camera inserted in the camera, and outputting 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video via the HDMI port. It is also capable of high-speed full-HD recording at 240p, producing up to 10x slow-motion footage of a split-second motion of a fast-moving subject.

Speaking about the launch, Haruto Iwata, the Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said that at Fujifilm they believe in relentless creative and steady progression of growth. He added that with the newly released FUJIFILM X-S1o they wanted to, "deliver a compact mirrorless camera body that’s packed with cutting edge technologies to bring out our customer’s best as a photographer.”

He further added, “The portability and power of this camera will let one connect with your subjects like never before. The new addition will help the photography community unleash their creativity to its fullest extent."

According to the statement by Fujifilm, the basic X-S10 camera body comes at a price of Rs 99,999, while it is priced at Rs 1,34,999 if it is paired with a 18-55 mm lens and Rs 1,49,999 if it is paired with a 16-80 mm lens.