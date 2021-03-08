Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
Fujifilm launches X-E4 mirrorless camera in India at Rs 74,999: All you need to know

The X-E4, along with the 27 mm F2.8 lens, will be sold at Rs 91,999, while the XF 70-300 mm F4-5.6 will cost you Rs 73,999.


FP TrendingMar 08, 2021 17:57:37 IST

Japanese multinational conglomerate Fujifilm launched the X-E4 camera in India. It will be part of the firm’s flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras. Fujifilm has made the latest camera available across India for Rs 74,999. The company also launched two new lenses FUJINON XF 27 mm F2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF 70-300 mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR along with the camera and users can buy them with X-E4 or separately. The X-E4, along with the 27 mm F2.8 lens, will be sold at Rs 91,999, while the XF 70-300 mm F4-5.6 will cost you Rs 73,999.

Fujifilm X-E4

According to a press release by the firm, the X-E4 is the most compact and most lightweight model in the X Series cameras that come with a fourth-generation image sensor and image processing engine. It has dimensions of width 121.3 mm x height 72.9 mm x depth 32.7 mm and weighs approximately 364 grams.

The design of the product matches those of traditional film cameras and the top panel has been made of strong metal magnesium. Featuring a back-illuminated 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, the new camera has on-sensor phase detection pixels and an X-Processor 4 image-processing engine. This will help the camera autofocus as fast as within 0.02 seconds.

The camera will be able to accurately track a subject while it is moving. The AF system supports face/ eye detection and can operate in low light conditions. Users can make use of any of the 18 modes of the Film Simulation function offered by the latest product for different modes of saturation and tonal effects. The X-E4 features a tilting rear LCD monitor that can flip 180 degrees, thus helping in capturing self-portrait.

It supports recording 4K/ 30P video at 8-bit 4:2:0 and can transfer the same onto an SD card inserted in the camera’s body with an output of 4K/ 30P video at 10-bit 4:2:2. The SD card can be connected using an HDMI port.

Certain optional accessories have been crafted for the X-E4 like the handgrip MHG-XE4 and the thumb rest TR-XE4.

