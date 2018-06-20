Japanese camera maker Fujifilm has unveiled the X-A5 mirrorless camera in India at a price of Rs 49,999. As per the company, this would be lightest and smallest mirrorless camera ever produced by them. The camera will be sold in a total of three colour variants, which are Black, Brown, and Pink, and it will be sold exclusively on Amazon India.

In terms of hardware, the X-A5 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C Bayer image sensor which has 4K video recording capabilities, phase detection and autofocus. The company says that the autofocus in X-A5 is now twice as fast as the X-A3, which was the previous model announced nearly two years back. It's important to note here that the the X-A5 doesn't use Fuji's exceptional X-TRANS sensor, which offers better sharpness and low-light capabilities compared to Bayer-array CMOS sensors.

The camera can also transfer images via Bluetooth and has a newly developed image-processing engine, which the company claims can offer processing speeds 1.5 times faster than previous models. The native ISO has been upgraded from 6,400 to 12,800.

The X-A5 has a 180-degree tilting 3-inch rear LCD screen while the new X-series lens has a smooth zooming mechanism which can go from 23 mm to 67.5 mm focal length. You can also take selfies with the X-A5 using the Eye AF function, and there is also the Portrait Enhancer Mode, which provides three levels of skin tones. The X-45 can deliver nearly 450 pictures in a single charge.

"Fujifilm X-A5 is an affordable solution to provide a refined photography experience among amateurs, particularly designed for Instagrammers and for those who consider photography as a lifestyle," said Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, in the press release.